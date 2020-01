Register to vote if you are 16 or older

There are seven election dates on the calendar for 2020 in King county. Not all of them will affect us locally. There is a February 11 special election with a number of school districts (not Shoreline Schools). The presidential primary deadline for voting is March 10, 2020.





There are three ways to register:





1. Online



You can



To register online, you will need:

current Washington State driver license, or

current Washington State ID card If you do not have either of these, you can still register by mail or in-person. You can register online , 24 hours a day, at the Washington Secretary of State's website.To register online, you will need:If you do not have either of these, you can still register by mail or in-person.





2. By mail



and mail it to King County Elections. Forms are available in many languages. Download and print a voter registration form and mail it to King County Elections. Forms are available in many languages.





3. In-person





Who can register



To register to vote in Washington, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Washington state

At least 18 years old by election day

Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction Read more about To register to vote in Washington, you must be:Read more about who can vote in Washington.





Future voters