Register to vote if you are 16 or older
Monday, January 20, 2020
There are seven election dates on the calendar for 2020 in King county. Not all of them will affect us locally. There is a February 11 special election with a number of school districts (not Shoreline Schools). The presidential primary deadline for voting is March 10, 2020.
There are three ways to register:
1. Online
You can register online, 24 hours a day, at the Washington Secretary of State's website.
To register online, you will need:
- current Washington State driver license, or
- current Washington State ID card
2. By mail
Download and print a voter registration form and mail it to King County Elections. Forms are available in many languages.
3. In-person
You can register to vote in-person at the King County Elections Office in Renton, the Elections Annex in downtown Seattle, or at a Vote Center (downtown Seattle and Renton)
You can also register to vote at one of our community events.
Who can register
To register to vote in Washington, you must be:
- A citizen of the United States
- A legal resident of Washington state
- At least 18 years old by election day
- Not disqualified from voting due to a court order
- Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction
Future voters
16 and 17 year olds can now pre-register to vote! Registrants under the age of 18 will have their registrations held until they become eligible to vote.
