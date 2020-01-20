Decline in enrollment means financial problems for Shoreline Community College

Photo by Lee Lageschulte







After several quarters of continual enrollment growth, Shoreline Community College has experienced a decline in enrollment (7% decline in 2018-19 and an additional 2% decline thus far in 2019-20).

Two significant external factors are contributing to this change: low unemployment in King and Snohomish counties and federal policies restricting visas for international students who would normally be enrolling in programs and coming in groups for special sessions.The College has partnerships with high schools and universities in China, Cambodia, and Indonesia with multiple types of exchange programs.While the College continues to work strategically to increase student recruitment and retention, a $1.9 million gap has been identified between College expenditures and projected collection of revenue.In order to bring the budget into balance for ongoing fiscal health and viability, all programs and services are being reviewed for potential areas of budget reductions in 2020-21. The College will submit 2020-21 budget recommendations to the Board of Trustees in late January 2020.