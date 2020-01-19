Senior and Disabled Property Tax Relief info session Friday at Shoreline Library
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Senior and Disabled Property Tax Relief information session, Friday, January 24, 2020, 2 - 3pm at the Shoreline Library Large Meeting Room 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
State law provides two tax benefit programs for senior citizens and the disabled: property tax exemptions and property tax deferrals.
Yet more than 26,000 qualified seniors and disabled persons have yet to register for the exemption, and only 1 in 100 of those eligible for deferrals are currently enrolled.
- Are you one of the 26,000 qualified seniors and disabled King County homeowners who have yet to register for the current Senior Property Tax Exemption?
- Would you like to learn about the new income eligibility rules for 2020 property tax relief?
- Would you like to learn when and how you can apply?
King County Tax Assessor John Wilson will explain the new eligibility requirements for Senior/Disabled Property Tax Relief that went into effect in January of 2020 (SB5160). The new law sets the King County income exemption limit at $58,423 for income earned in 2019.
Learn how the Senior Citizen / Disabled Exemption works, who might qualify, what to do if you think you might qualify, and where to get help with the application.
Find out more about tax relief at the King County Assessor's Office webpage
0 comments:
Post a Comment