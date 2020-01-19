Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center Thrift Store is closing - special Going Out Of Business Sale Jan 24-26
Sunday, January 19, 2020
|Bargain Corner thrift store to close
We will have a special 'Going out of Business" sale next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 24-25-26, from 10am – 4pm with 75% OFF most merchandise.
Although we are sad to see the Thrift Store go, we are delighted that we are able expand opportunities for a unique wellness center.
Our little Thrift store has been a delightful place for our members to browse and occasionally purchase items or have a convenient location to donate.
Unfortunately, the Thrift Store has never been very profitable and in recent years it has become even less so. Each of the past five or six years the board has wrestled with keeping the thrift store open or closing it.
It was this last year when it because clear that the opportunities to expand our health and wellness services far outweighed the pleasure of having the Thrift Store open. Those opportunities won out and we made the hard decision to close. The start of a new year seemed the most opportune time.
Board Members will be helping out with the sale, so come 'buy' and ask any questions about the new wellness center or express any concerns that you may have.
--Douglas Woods, President of the Board, Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
0 comments:
Post a Comment