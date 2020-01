Rep. Pollet working to bring financial accountability to out of compliance special purpose districts

Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-46





In response to the high-profile news media investigative reports and State Auditor reports , the House Local Government Committee held a work session Friday to shine a light on the abuses, fraud, lack of accountability, and lack of fundamental elements of democracy uncovered in some special-purpose districts.The legislature is considering a bill sponsored by Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-46, (and cosponsored by Rep. Valdez and Rep. Ryu) to bring openness, transparency, and financial accountability to “special-purpose districts” across Washington. HB 2588 seeks to bring sunshine, accountability and the basics of democracy to these districts – many of which are a century or more old and do not even allow for registered voters to vote on special-purpose district representatives.In introducing the legislation, Rep. Pollet is guided by the belief that no government entity which collects funds from taxpayers should be allowed to operate in the dark year after year without the taxpaying public – or the county which collects the assessments on behalf of the district – being able to know:The legislature is also considering HB 2415 by Rep. Zack Hudgins, D-Tukwila (cosponsored by Rep. Pollet). The bill will make special purpose districts more democratic, equitable, and fair by:Background information on special purpose districts in Washington state can be found here . Only three of the out of compliance districts are in King county and none are in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park.Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle (46th Legislative District), represents part of King County and the city of Seattle including Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Lake City.