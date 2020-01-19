William Gibson and Ciscoe Morris (Oh, La La!) at Third Place Books this week

Tuesday's event with William Gibson requires tickets for the signing line - but the presentation is free. Get a ticket by purchasing the book at Third Place Books.



Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.







Tuesday, January 21 at 7pm

★William Gibson

Agency



William Gibson has trained his eye on the future for decades, ever since coining the term "cyberspace" in his classic speculative novel Neuromancer in the early 1980s. Gibson is back with Agency -- a science fiction thriller heavily influenced by our most current events.





Verity Jane, gifted app whisperer, takes a job as the beta tester for a new product: "Eunice," a disarmingly human AI. Meanwhile, a century ahead in London, Wilf Netherton works amid plutocrats and plunderers, survivors of the slow and steady apocalypse known as the jackpot. His boss can look into alternate pasts and nudge their ultimate directions. Verity and Eunice are her current project. Wilf can see what Verity and Eunice can't: their own version of the jackpot, just around the corner, and the roles they both may play in it. Tickets are required; ticket includes one copy of Agency and admission for two. Tickets are available at thirdplacebooks.com





Wednesday, January 22 at 7pm

Ciscoe Morris

Oh, La La!: Homegrown Stories, Helpful Tips, and Garden Wisdom



The most beloved and respected gardening expert of the Pacific Northwest, Ciscoe Morris, entertains us with gardening stories and shares advice, information, and wisdom from a career that has spanned 45 years and is still going strong.





Saturday, January 25 at 6pm

Joyce Major

The Orangutan Rescue Club



When eleven-year-old Jaylynn moves to Sumatra, she and her two Sumatran buddies decide to rescue a stolen endangered baby orangutan and quickly get caught up in a dangerous adventure beyond their wildest imaginings.





Sunday, January 26 at 6pm

Robert Herold

The Eidola Project



It's 1885, and a drunk and rage-filled Nigel Pickford breaks up a phony medium's séance. A strange twist of fate soon finds him part of a team investigating the afterlife - the Eidola Project is an intrepid group of explorers dedicated to bringing the light of science to that which has been feared, misunderstood, and often manipulated by charlatans. Called to the brooding Hutchinson Estate to investigate rumored hauntings, they encounter deadly supernatural forces and a young woman driven to the brink of madness. Will any of them survive?







