Phoenix Theatre kicks off 2020 with "whimsical and playfully wicked" comedy

“Full frontal lunacy is on display. A most assuredly fresh and hilarious tragicomedy of marital discord run amok. Absolutely hysterical.” —Variety

"People in psychic pain have never agonized so hilariously as in David Lindsay-Abaire's revved-up, joyously zany play." —Washington Post

Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds kicks off 2020 with David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy Wonder of the World, a play called “exceedingly whimsical and playfully wicked” by the New York Times, February 7 through March 1, 2020.Nothing will prepare the audience for the dirty little secret Cass discovers in her husband's sweater drawer. It is so shocking that she has no choice but to flee to the honeymoon capital of the world in a frantic search for the life she thinks she missed out on.It's a wild ride over Niagara Falls in a barrel of laughs as Cass embarks on a journey of self-discovery that has her crossing paths with a blithely suicidal alcoholic, a lonely tour-boat captain, a pair of bickering private detectives, and a strange caper involving a jar of peanut butter, all of which pushes her perilously close to the water's edge.Under the direction of Eric Lewis, the cast features Melanie Calderwood, Susan Connors, Hilary Erlandson, Renee Gilbert, Greg Kleciak, Morgan Peeler, Curt SimmonsFebruary 7 - March 1, 2020/ Sat and Sun @ 7:30pm and Sun @ 2pmThe Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020Tickets: $25 adults and $20 Seniors/Students/US Military members and veterans