The Threepenny Opera opens at Shoreline Community College Feb 28









Kurt Weill’s jazzy score provides a thrilling backdrop to this tale of debauchery and deception. Based on The Beggar’s Opera, Threepenny Opera recounts the legend of Macheath (Mack the Knife), a charming and deadly crime lord on the verge of turning his illegal empire into a legitimate business.





When Macheath secretly marries young Polly Peachum, her father is enraged, and an electrifying and breathless journey begins through the rotting underworld of London.





Based on Simon Stephen’s brilliant translation for the English National Theater (2016), this production transforms an iconic theater classic into a tale that will thrill and excite!



Performances:

February 28, 29, March 1, 6, 7, 8, 2020

Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm

Sunday - 3pm





Music: Kurt Weill

Book: Bertolt Brecht

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht

Producer and Musical Director: Dr. Charles Enlow

Stage Director: Dr. Duygu Erdogan Monson

Choreography: Lee Ann Hittenberger





TICKETS:

and at the door.



Free Parking. Drinks and light refreshments available one hour before show time.













by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill opens at Shoreline Community College on February 28, 2020.is a biting satire of the post-war rise of capitalism, organized crime, and a timeless tale of how the poor struggle to survive.