The Threepenny Opera opens at Shoreline Community College Feb 28
Monday, January 20, 2020
The Threepenny Opera is a biting satire of the post-war rise of capitalism, organized crime, and a timeless tale of how the poor struggle to survive.
Kurt Weill’s jazzy score provides a thrilling backdrop to this tale of debauchery and deception. Based on The Beggar’s Opera, Threepenny Opera recounts the legend of Macheath (Mack the Knife), a charming and deadly crime lord on the verge of turning his illegal empire into a legitimate business.
When Macheath secretly marries young Polly Peachum, her father is enraged, and an electrifying and breathless journey begins through the rotting underworld of London.
Based on Simon Stephen’s brilliant translation for the English National Theater (2016), this production transforms an iconic theater classic into a tale that will thrill and excite!
Performances:
February 28, 29, March 1, 6, 7, 8, 2020
Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm
Sunday - 3pm
Music: Kurt Weill
Book: Bertolt Brecht
Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht
Producer and Musical Director: Dr. Charles Enlow
Stage Director: Dr. Duygu Erdogan Monson
Choreography: Lee Ann Hittenberger
Conductor: Bruce Monroe
TICKETS:
Brown Paper Tickets and at the door.
Free Parking. Drinks and light refreshments available one hour before show time.
