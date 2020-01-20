Film and arts event Feb 8: The Rise of Black Lives Matter

Monday, January 20, 2020



Join Black Lives Matter Shoreline as we honor Black Lives Matter at School National Week of Action with an arts showcase and screening/discussion of the documentary "The Rise of Black Lives Matter."

Featuring work from the Shoreline BLM@School Creative Challenge and performances from Northside Step Team and a student spoken word artist.

This event is FREE and all ages (though be advised that the film contains sensitive subject matter and strong language). RSVP and more info

Special thanks to the City of Shoreline and Shoreline Community College for their support in making this event possible.





Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  