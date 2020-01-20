Film and arts event Feb 8: The Rise of Black Lives Matter
Monday, January 20, 2020
Featuring work from the Shoreline BLM@School Creative Challenge and performances from Northside Step Team and a student spoken word artist.
This event is FREE and all ages (though be advised that the film contains sensitive subject matter and strong language). RSVP and more info
Special thanks to the City of Shoreline and Shoreline Community College for their support in making this event possible.
Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1 - 4pm, Shoreline Community College Theatre, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
