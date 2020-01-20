Closed on Monday for MLK Day

This is not meant to be a comprehensive list. Double-check anything you are not sure of.
- LFP City Hall and Passport Office closed
- Shoreline City Hall closed
- Shoreline City Council meeting is cancelled
- Republic Services normal pick up day in Lake Forest Park
- Recology normal pick up day in Shoreline - if your pick up was cancelled last week because of weather, you can put out double this week with no extra charge. Also if your pick up last week was cancelled, you can put out all bins this week regardless of the regular schedule.
0 comments:
Post a Comment