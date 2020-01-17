StoryBook Theater presents the musical adaptation of Little Red on Mar 21
Friday, January 17, 2020
StoryBook Theater opens its first musical of 2020 for young audiences, Little Red.
Little Red tells the story of a spirited girl and the “friends” she makes along the way to Granny’s house. In this musical adaptation, Red encounters a hungry Wolf and a zealous Hunter, and learns a valuable life lesson about friendship and working together.
Tickets to Little Red are $15 (including service fees) and can be purchased online or at by phone 425-820-1800.
StoryBook Theater’s musicals are 55 minutes. Little Red is best for ages 3+.
The local, professional cast will perform at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 on Saturday, March 21 @ 11am.
A sensory-friendly show is Mar 21 @ 1:30pm. Special ticket price: $7.
StoryBook Theater is an adult professional touring troupe that introduces young children to live theater at venues throughout the Puget Sound area.
