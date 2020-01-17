Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State

Friday, January 17, 2020

Storm coming in
Photo by Jan Hansen

Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State

Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 - 8pm at the Shoreline Library Large Meeting Room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155


With excellent timing for recent weather events, local broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms.

With archival photos, radio, and TV clips, Banel takes us back in time to hear stories of those
who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in recorded history.

Further, Banel explores how these storms can revive our shared humanity. Frightening weather can bind communities together to share resources, commiserate, and protect each other.

Participants are encouraged to share their own memories of how they survive being snowed in, washed out, or left without power in the wake of a big storm — and why we remember those moments for the rest of our lives.

Sponsored by Humanities Washington.



Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  