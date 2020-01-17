Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State
Friday, January 17, 2020
|Storm coming in
Photo by Jan Hansen
Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 7 - 8pm at the Shoreline Library Large Meeting Room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
With excellent timing for recent weather events, local broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel explores our region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms.
With archival photos, radio, and TV clips, Banel takes us back in time to hear stories of those
who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in recorded history.
Further, Banel explores how these storms can revive our shared humanity. Frightening weather can bind communities together to share resources, commiserate, and protect each other.
Participants are encouraged to share their own memories of how they survive being snowed in, washed out, or left without power in the wake of a big storm — and why we remember those moments for the rest of our lives.
Sponsored by Humanities Washington.
