Pollet, Ryu, Frockt lead legislative committees, three other local legislators hold vice chairmanships

Friday, January 17, 2020

32nd Legislative District
State Reps. Gerry Pollet and Cindy Ryu and State Sen. David Frockt are leading committees in the 2020 legislative session that convened Tuesday. Three other local legislators hold vice chairmanships.

Pollet is chairman of the House local government committee, and Ryu is chairwoman of the House committee on housing, community development and veterans.

Frockt is vice chairman of the senate ways and means committee on operating matters and leader on capital matters.

State Sen. Sen. Jesse Salomon is vice chairman of both the local government committee and the Senate committee on agriculture, water, natural resources and parks; State Rep. Lauren Davis is vice chairwoman of the House public safety committee; and State Rep. Javier Valdez is second vice chairman of the house transportation committee.

In addition, each of the legislators is a member of at least two other committees.

Salomon, Davis and Ryu are Democrats representing the 32nd Legislative District, including Shoreline, Lynnwood, Woodway, south Edmonds, unincorporated Esperance in south Snohomish County and another unincorporated area of Snohomish County north and northeast of Lynnwood.

Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Javier Valdez
46th Legislative District


Frockt, Pollet and Valdez are Democrats representing the 46th Legislative District including Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and part of north and northeast Seattle.

Here are all of the committee assignments for all of the legislators from the 32nd and 46th legislative districts:

Sen. Jesse Salomon (D, 32nd Legislative District)

Committees-- Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks (Vice Chair)
Local Government (Vice Chair), Early Learning and K-12 Education, Law and Justice;

Sen. David Frockt (D, 46th Legislative District)

Committees-- Ways and Means (Vice Chair, Operating, Capital Lead)
Behavioral Health Subcommittee to Health and Long-Term Care; Health and Long-Term Care;

Rep. Lauren Davis (D, 32nd Legislative District)

Committees-- Public Safety (Vice Chair), Capital Budget, Health Care and Wellness, Rules;

Rep. Cindy Ryu (D, 32nd Legislative District)

Committees-- Housing, Community Development and Veterans (Chair), Appropriations, Consumer Protection and Business;

Rep. Gerry Pollet (D, 46th Legislative District)

Committees-- Local Government (Chair), Appropriations, College and Workforce Development;

Rep. Javier Valdez (D, 46th Legislative District)

Committees-- Transportation (2nd Vice Chair), Civil Rights and Judiciary, Education.

---Evan Smith



