Wrestling: Shorewood dominates Lynnwood
Friday, January 17, 2020
|Hunter Tibodeau
Photo by Clark Norton
The match began with the big boys at 285 and Lynnwood grabbed a second round pin for an early lead. After a forfeit at 106 pounds the host Royals were ahead 12-0. The Thunderbirds came roaring back behind three pins, two forfeits, and a narrow 8-7 win by senior Kai Layton at 126lbs to score 33 straight team points over the next six weights.
Lynnwood tried to get a rally going after a close 3-2 double overtime win at 152 pounds, but the T-birds had too much depth and fire-power. From 160 to 195 pounds Shorewood grabbed three pins in a row and a major decision, including 182 pound freshman Hunter Tibodeau's team-leading 20th win, as they steamrolled Lynnwood for a 55-21 victory.
Shorewood's next match is Senior Night at home next Thursday, January 23, 2020 against Meadowdale. JV begins at 5:30pm and varsity is at 7pm.
Shorewood Record: 7-0 Overall, 3-0 Wesco South
Shorewood 55 - Lynnwood 21
@ Lynnwood High School
106: Phillipe Ban LYN win by forfeit
113: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit
120: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Luis Hernandez 0:21
126: Kai Layton SW dec. Kayden Richman-Myers 8-7
132: Aidan Jung SW pinned Julian Mishoe 0:34
138: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Josiah Powell 0:30
145: Kody Carpenter SW win by forfeit
152: Georgino Moraga LYN dec. Devin Leach 3-2 2OT
160: Cole Becker SW pinned Nate Johnson 3:05
170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Adrian Morgan 3:11
182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Isaac Hernandez 5:45
195: Max Null SW maj. dec. Dylan White 12-3
220: Blake Hendersen LYN pinned Isaac Kabuchi 1:57
*285: Elisha Abahanna LYN pinned Milan Johnson 2:54
--Clark Norton
0 comments:
Post a Comment