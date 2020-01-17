Wrestling: Shorewood dominates Lynnwood

Hunter Tibodeau

Photo by Clark Norton





Shorewood wrestling continued their undefeated season with a dominant win over Lynnwood on Thursday night.The match began with the big boys at 285 and Lynnwood grabbed a second round pin for an early lead. After a forfeit at 106 pounds the host Royals were ahead 12-0. The Thunderbirds came roaring back behind three pins, two forfeits, and a narrow 8-7 win by seniorat 126lbs to score 33 straight team points over the next six weights.Lynnwood tried to get a rally going after a close 3-2 double overtime win at 152 pounds, but the T-birds had too much depth and fire-power. From 160 to 195 pounds Shorewood grabbed three pins in a row and a major decision, includingas they steamrolled Lynnwood for a 55-21 victory.Shorewood's next match is Senior Night at home next Thursday, January 23, 2020 against Meadowdale. JV begins at 5:30pm and varsity is at 7pm.Shorewood Record: 7-0 Overall, 3-0 Wesco South@ Lynnwood High School106: Phillipe Ban LYN win by forfeit113: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit120: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Luis Hernandez 0:21126: Kai Layton SW dec. Kayden Richman-Myers 8-7132: Aidan Jung SW pinned Julian Mishoe 0:34138: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Josiah Powell 0:30145: Kody Carpenter SW win by forfeit152: Georgino Moraga LYN dec. Devin Leach 3-2 2OT160: Cole Becker SW pinned Nate Johnson 3:05170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Adrian Morgan 3:11182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Isaac Hernandez 5:45195: Max Null SW maj. dec. Dylan White 12-3220: Blake Hendersen LYN pinned Isaac Kabuchi 1:57*285: Elisha Abahanna LYN pinned Milan Johnson 2:54--Clark Norton