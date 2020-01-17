Bachelor’s program scholarships available for female graduates of The Seattle Colleges

Friday, January 17, 2020

The Seattle Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering scholarships to women who will be 2020 graduates of The Seattle Colleges (North and South Seattle Colleges and Seattle Central College), and continuing on to earn their Bachelor’s degree in WA State. 

AAUW works to advance equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Eligibility details and application here.



