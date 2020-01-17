A House on Stilts: Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction

Paula Becker

Photo by David Rhyder









A House on Stilts tells the story of one woman's struggle to reclaim wholeness while mothering a son addicted to opioids.



Paula Becker's son Hunter was raised in a safe nurturing home by his writer/historian mom and his physician father. He was a bright, curious child. And yet, addiction found him.





More than 2.5 million Americans are addicted to opioids, some half-million of these to heroin. For many of them -- for Hunter -- their drug addiction leads to lives of demoralization, homelessness, and constant peril. For parents -- for Paula -- a child's addiction upends family life, catapulting them onto a path no longer prescribed by Dr. Spock, but by Dante's Inferno.

This intensely personal account of trauma and survival offers a timely exploration of a family forced to grapple with America's opioid crisis.



The opioid crisis is now a part of our local and national history, and we will be dealing with the memories and repercussions of it for a long time.



Thanks to Elliot Bay Books, copies will be available for purchase at the presentation, and the author will be available to sign them.



The







