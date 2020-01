At its regular meeting on January 9, 2020, the Lake Forest Park City Council elected Councilmember Phillippa Kassover as Deputy Mayor and Council Chair for a two-year term, through 2021.She holds Position 4.Councilmember Tom French was elected as Council Vice-Chair, for a two-year term, through 2021. He holds Position 6.In addition to Kassover and French, the council includes:Position 1 Semra RiddlePosition 2 Lorri BodiPosition 3 John WrightPosition 5 Mark PhillipsPosition 7 John ReshaThe Mayor, Jeff Johnson, was elected separately by a vote of the people. Deputy Mayor/Council Chair and Council Vice-Chair are elected by councilmembers.