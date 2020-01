Black Voices: A Community Opportunity

As a community, we affirm our commitment to learn from and look out for our neighbors, including those whose voices have been underrepresented in our current systems. We are committed to fostering those opportunities and hope you will join us!

Black Voices Events





Teaching for Black Lives

Monday, February 3

6:00-7:30 pm at Shorewood High School





Black Books Fair

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4-5

4:00-8:00 pm at Ridgecrest Elementary School





Historically Black Colleges and Universities Night

Wednesday, February 5

6:00-7:30 pm at Shorecrest High School





Celebrate Black Arts *registration required*

Thursday, February 6

6:00-7:30 pm at Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center





Talking to Kids about Race *registration required*

Friday, February 7

6:00-8:00 pm at Shorecrest High School













In recognition of Black History Month, you are invited to join Shoreline Public Schools and the City of Shoreline in our inauguralThe week of community evening events seeks to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families. Our commitment to families extends beyond the walls of our schools and we recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community. We learn best when we learn alongside one another, and recognize the wealth of knowledge those within our communities offer.This week of events is supported by Shoreline Public Schools, Shoreline Schools Equity and Family Engagement Department, Shoreline PTA Council, Shoreline Foundation, Shoreline CORE (Collectively Organizing for Racial Equity), Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, Shoreline Education Association, and the City of Shoreline.If you have any questions, please reach out to us at BlackVoices@shorelineschools.org