Black Voices: A Community Opportunity
Friday, January 17, 2020
In recognition of Black History Month, you are invited to join Shoreline Public Schools and the City of Shoreline in our inaugural Black Voices: A Community Opportunity on February 3-7, 2020.
The week of community evening events seeks to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families. Our commitment to families extends beyond the walls of our schools and we recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community. We learn best when we learn alongside one another, and recognize the wealth of knowledge those within our communities offer.
As a community, we affirm our commitment to learn from and look out for our neighbors, including those whose voices have been underrepresented in our current systems. We are committed to fostering those opportunities and hope you will join us!
More information and registration links here
This week of events is supported by Shoreline Public Schools, Shoreline Schools Equity and Family Engagement Department, Shoreline PTA Council, Shoreline Foundation, Shoreline CORE (Collectively Organizing for Racial Equity), Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, Shoreline Education Association, and the City of Shoreline.
If you have any questions, please reach out to us at BlackVoices@shorelineschools.org
Black Voices Events
Teaching for Black Lives
Monday, February 3
6:00-7:30 pm at Shorewood High School
Black Books Fair
Tuesday and Wednesday, February 4-5
4:00-8:00 pm at Ridgecrest Elementary School
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Night
Wednesday, February 5
6:00-7:30 pm at Shorecrest High School
Celebrate Black Arts *registration required*
Thursday, February 6
6:00-7:30 pm at Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center
Talking to Kids about Race *registration required*
Friday, February 7
6:00-8:00 pm at Shorecrest High School
