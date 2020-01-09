Shoreline Planning Commission seeking new members. Application deadline January 10
Thursday, January 9, 2020
The City of Shoreline invites interested individuals to apply for upcoming openings on the Planning Commission. The City Council will appoint volunteers to serve four-year terms beginning April 2020.
Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline. Community Service Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, January 10, 2020.
About the Planning Commission
Volunteers who serve on the Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth and development issues. They are charged with reviewing and providing recommendations regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, development regulations and major development proposals.
Candidates should have a general interest in environmental, growth and development issues but no technical background or experience in land use is required – important qualifications are an ability to listen to and work well with others, a willingness to read background reports provided prior to the meetings, and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at the meetings.
The Planning Commission meets in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7pm. New members will be sworn in at the April 2, 2020 Planning Commission meeting.
Interested in joining the Planning Commission?
Applications are available at City Hall or at Community Service Application. Submissions are due by 5pml, Friday, January 10, 2020.
Drop off or mail to:
City Clerk's Office
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave. N.
Shoreline, WA 98133
Email to the Clerk's Office:
clk@shorelinewa.gov
About the Planning Commission
Volunteers who serve on the Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth and development issues. They are charged with reviewing and providing recommendations regarding amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, development regulations and major development proposals.
Candidates should have a general interest in environmental, growth and development issues but no technical background or experience in land use is required – important qualifications are an ability to listen to and work well with others, a willingness to read background reports provided prior to the meetings, and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at the meetings.
The Planning Commission meets in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7pm. New members will be sworn in at the April 2, 2020 Planning Commission meeting.
Interested in joining the Planning Commission?
Applications are available at City Hall or at Community Service Application. Submissions are due by 5pml, Friday, January 10, 2020.
Drop off or mail to:
City Clerk's Office
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave. N.
Shoreline, WA 98133
Email to the Clerk's Office:
clk@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment