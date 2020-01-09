AAUW meeting Saturday: Pay Equity - Families Depend on It!
Thursday, January 9, 2020
|Marilyn Watkins
Saturday January 11, 2020 9:45am - 12:30pm, Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338.
Monthly meeting of AAUW Edmonds/SnoKing Branch, in preparation for AAUW-WA State Lobby Day January 27, 2020, Marilyn Watkins, policy director with the Economic Opportunity Institute, will talk about pay equity.
Marilyn is a lifetime advocate for women’s issues – from pay equity to family and medical leave. For the last decade, Marilyn has been leading the fight in Washington for Family and Medical Leave Insurance.
She has also been key in the campaign for Paid Sick Days in Seattle. Before joining EOI’s staff, Marilyn taught women’s history and researched the role of gender in American economic and political life.
As a member of the task force, Marilyn will bring an expert understanding of women’s economic security and the public policy solutions that empower working women.
After the presentation, members and friends will meet in small groups by Legislative Districts to review gender policy issues for the 2020 session and sign a letter to their legislators.
AAUW released two new reports on pay equity, Limiting our Livelihood and a 2019 update of the Simple Truth.
Questions: Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com
Mission: The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Advancing equity through advocacy, education, and research.
