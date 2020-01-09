Seattle and Washington state increase minimum wage

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Seattle and Washington state have both raised their minimum wages starting January 202. 

The state minimum wage will increase from $12 per hour to $13.50 per hour.

Seattle’s minimum wage will increase to $16.39 per hour for companies with more than 500 employees and $15.75 per hour for smaller companies where employees don’t earn $2.25 per hour in tips or medical benefits.

If employees do earn those benefits, they will earn $13.50 per hour.



