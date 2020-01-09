Obituary: Hannelore "Lori" (Schulz) Cunningham

Lori Cunningham

Hannelore "Lori" (Schulz) Cunningham1948 - 2019Born in Berlin, Germany in 1948 to Herbert and Charlotte Schulz. They immigrated to Seattle in 1955. She graduated from Roosevelt High School.Married to Michael Cunningham in 1970 and survived by her husband and son Michael H. Cunningham (Lara Ogg) granddaughters Alexa C. and Katherine H.Lori worked for the Shoreline School District for 29 years and lived in Lake Forest Park Since 1986.During her retirement she enjoyed cooking, traveling in the motorhome, reading a good novel as well as visit her granddaughters.Lori passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 with her family at her side. We are very grateful for the excellent care she was given at Evergreen Hospital Hospice.At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.