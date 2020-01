The Thornton Creek Alliance will meet on Thursday, January 16, 2020, 7-9pm at Maple Leaf Lutheran Church 10005 32nd Ave NE, Seattle 98125. Social time 6:30pm.They will have updates on Lake City’s newly acquired park/floodplain property on NE 125th St and tell the latest news about their Citizen Science efforts to monitor E. coli.As always, the meetings are free and open to the public.