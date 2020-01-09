Information session Thursday morning at Senior Center for the new Property Tax Relief Program
Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10am – 11am
Alain Rhone will be on hand to provide information identifying the changes in the 2020 Disabled and Senior Property Tax Relief Program.
The income limits have been increased from $40,000/year to $58,424/year, making many more people eligible.
Following the presentation, Alain will schedule individual appointments for those seeking additional help in filling out their forms.
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
