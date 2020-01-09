Information session Thursday morning at Senior Center for the new Property Tax Relief Program

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Disabled and Senior Property Tax Relief Program Increases income limits
Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10am – 11am

Alain Rhone will be on hand to provide information identifying the changes in the 2020 Disabled and Senior Property Tax Relief Program.

The income limits have been increased from $40,000/year to $58,424/year, making many more people eligible. 

Following the presentation, Alain will schedule individual appointments for those seeking additional help in filling out their forms.

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155



