King County Assessor announces property tax relief at his swearing in at the Senior Center

Judge Jim Rogers administers the oath of office to King County Assessor

John Wilson, witnesses by King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









King County Assessor John Wilson took the oath of office for the second time on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in a ceremony at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.





King County Assessor John Wilson, Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director of the

Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Wilson then delivered brief remarks, focused on the expansion of the state’s property tax relief program



“As I begin this new term, I am pleased to let taxpayers know we'll be launching a county-wide effort starting in just a few weeks to enroll as many eligible taxpayers as possible into the property tax relief program,” said Wilson. “The old economic threshold of $40,000 will increase in King County by almost 50% -- to $58,423. This change should open the door to thousands more seniors, the disabled, and those injured former vets being eligible for help with their property taxes.” Wilson concluded, “During this second term, I will rededicate myself to our efforts to remain one of the best-run agencies of local government, delivering for taxpayers and fighting for a more progressive, fair, and equitable tax system ”

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

John Wilson was first elected in 2015, and re-elected without opposition in the November 2019 election.



For more information on the property tax relief program



Senior Citizens/Disabled Exemption



The Legislature made major changes in the senior citizens, disabled persons, and veterans exemption and deferral programs. These changes will take effect for taxes collected this year, 2020.



2020 Income Limit Change (based on 2019 earnings) from $40,000/yr to $58,423/yr. It is anticipated that this will allow more people to be eligible for these programs.



For property in King County, you can apply for taxes payable in 2020 as early as January, when the 2020 application is readily available. Note that you will need your completed (2019) tax return prior to applying.



Taxpayers should remember that King County will not process applications that are not complete and without supporting documents.







King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks. Wilson was then sworn in by King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers.