BECU Foundation is now accepting Student Scholarship applications

It’s that time of year again – the BECU Foundation is currently accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarships!

New for 2020, students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM or trade fields may qualify for a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship worth up to $22,500. The scholarship supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers.





Scholarships recognize student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential.



Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded more than $2.9 million in scholarships to 1,159 student members.



Volunteer activities have included science interpretation for the Pacific Science Center, mentoring elementary students, and providing food to homeless youth, to name a few.



For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, see this page





Note that applications are due by 11:59pm PST on Friday, February 28, 2020.













This year, the BECU Foundation is recognizing and awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or universityEach awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of our business partners, member donations and fundraising activities, we award a minimum of 25 scholarships each year.