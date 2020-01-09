State Patrol says fatalities in King county were down 58% in 2019 - but more people are not using seat belts

2019 Year In Review for The State Patrol in King County

As we start a new year, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in District 2, King County would like to share some statistics for 2019 and compare them with 2018.The numbers shown are definitely trending in the direction the WSP wants to them to go with the exception of seatbelt usage. Seatbelts SAVE LIVES and the message to all the motoring public is to wear your seatbelt!The nearly 58% decline in fatalities investigated by the WSP in King County is also encouraging but even one fatality is one too many. Every fatal collision affects countless lives of family, friends and others that are involved in these tragic incidents. The WSP encourages all drivers to have a plan if the choice is made to consume anything that may cause impairment. There are many great options available in this day and age which leaves no excuse for impaired driving.The slight decline in Distracted Driving violations is also a good sign. No matter what time of day or location of travel, distracted driving poses a great danger to those that are distracted and others using the roadways. The WSP is confident that the more drivers that adhere to our law, fewer collisions will occur and tragedies avoided.The last violation that will be emphasized is the HOV contacts. This is a violation that generates numerous complaints to the Washington State Patrol in King County. Through enforcement efforts and the new HOV graduated fine, the WSP is looking for this violation to continue to trend lower.Looking at the first week of 2020, WSP troopers in King County have arrested 47 drivers for suspected impairment to include one arrest for Vehicular Assault on Sunday, January 5, 2020.The Washington State Patrol wants the motoring public’s help in making 2020 a safe year on the roadways. Be safe, make good choices and have a great year!