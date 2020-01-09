Student art on display at Shoreline Center for Reflections contest
Thursday, January 9, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Reflections is an annual event that occurs every fall nationwide. The National PTA assigns the theme and students are encouraged to submit original artwork, photographs, literature, film video, music compositions and dance choreography to their school in early November.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Each school sends 20 Finalists to the Shoreline PTA Council District Competition in mid-November and the submissions are displayed in the Shoreline Center lobby through early January.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
During the second week of January every year, Council hosts a district-wide reception for the school finalists and announces the 36 winners heading to the State level competition. This year, the district reception is Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 6:30-8:00pm in the Shoreline Room.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Come and check out the display in the lobby of the Shoreline center, located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline. On January 15th the display will be moved to the Shoreline Room for the Reception.
