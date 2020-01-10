Two car collision on Aurora, pedestrian hit on 175th, two car collision at NE 145th - and that's just Thursday

Friday, January 10, 2020

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shoreline Fire reports for Thursday, January 9, 2020:

6:10am a pedestrian was hit by a car at N 175th and Wallingford. The man, in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital with injuries, non life-threatening.

9:20am Two car collision at NE 145th and 25th NE, blocking westbound traffic. No transport to hospital needed.

9:30am Two car Motor Vehicle collision at 186th and southbound Aurora around 9:30am Thursday, January 9, 2020. One patient taken by Aid Car to hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

