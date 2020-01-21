Shorecrest Dublin Dollars Irish Dinner Saturday - support the band trip to Ireland
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Shorecrest Dublin Dollars Irish Dinner
Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 5:30pm – 10pm
Lake Forest Park Civic Club
This is a fundraising event for the Shorecrest High School’s trip to Ireland in March! A delegation of 175 students from Marching band, Flags, Cheer, Highland dancers and Pipers will be traveling to Ireland to compete and perform in various parades and community events.
Please join us for a fun evening with fabulous food, music and dance, and perhaps a dram of whiskey or two! The Shorecrest Irish Dancers, Pipers and Marching Band will perform. Additional music by Crònan playing haunting laments to rabble-rousing reels and jumpin’ jigs.
Bring your friends and family! Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.
We appreciate your support of this amazing opportunity for our students to travel internationally and represent our community in Ireland!
Questions? Email dublindollars2020@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment