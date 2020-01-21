Join the Party when Third Place Commons Celebrates 20th Anniversary on March 5th



Get your tickets today!



Third Place Commons is a community-supported, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has fostered real community in real space for 20 years. Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. See you at the Commons!



Third Place Commons is a community-supported, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has fostered real community in real space for 20 years. Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. See you at the Commons!









The Commons is also proud to serve as a welcoming neighborhood gathering space for your friends, your colleagues, your family, and your life.It's your support that has helped build such a strong Commons community over the years – and it's your support that will help ensure that community continues to thrive at the Commons well into the future. Join the party on March 5th to show your support for your community in your space!