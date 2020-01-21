A week of activities for Black Voices: A Community Opportunity Feb 3-7













Our community partnerships emphasize that our commitment to families must extend beyond the walls of our schools. We recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community. We learn best when we learn alongside one another, and recognize the wealth of knowledge those within our communities offer.





As a community, we must affirm our commitment to learn from and look out for our neighbors, including those whose voices have been underrepresented in our current systems. We are committed to fostering those opportunities.













In recognition of Black History Month, you are invited to join Shoreline Public Schools and the City of Shoreline in our inauguralon February 3-7, 2020. All are welcome!This week of community evening events seeks to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families.