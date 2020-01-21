Shoreline PTA Reflections Art Program celebrates student artists and sends 37 to state

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Artist not named
Photo by Tiffany Megargee


Shoreline PTA Reflections Art Program celebrated all district participants last week with an art show reception at the Shoreline Center. 

Finalists and Honorable Mention awardees were named and a People’s Choice piece was voted upon by those in attendance. 

Congratulations to People’s Choice winner Natalie Ositis from Shorewood High School. Natalie created a 3D artwork piece “Grandma Mila’s Cabin” made out of 2000+ popsicle sticks and a million other precise details of creativity.

The 37 Finalists from the district will now move on to the state level competition.

Artist not named
Photo by Tiffany Megargee
 

Congratulations to all the approximately 130 participants this year and to the following awardees:

FINALISTS

Primary K-2 grade

Zoe MacDicken – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Alina Li – Visual Arts, Highland Terrace
Ada Wirkala-Bryant – Visual Arts, Parkwood
Leia Wirkala-Bryant - Visual Arts, Parkwood
Nola Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Ethan Wong - Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Dorothy Summers – Visual Arts, Syre
Dylan Werbeck - Visual Arts, Syre

Intermediate 3-5 grade

Lillian Chin – Visual Arts, Briarcrest
Jenabel Towillis – 3D Visuals Arts, Cascade K-8
Alaina Buker – Music Composition, Echo Lake
Kiyomi Hakuno – Photography, Highland Terrace
Neena Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Sophie Schmitz – Literature, Ridgecrest
Nina Vermillion – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Kate Campbell – Literature, Syre

Middle 6-8 grade

Fiona Reed – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Hannah Roy – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Sofi Almacen – Visual Arts, Einstein
Jayla Lancaster - Visual Arts, Einstein
William Shirts – Music Composition, Einstein
Jasmine Zimmer - Visual Arts, Einstein
Lauren Atherton – Film Production, Kellogg
Lydia Chin – Photography, Kellogg
Lydia Chin – Visual Arts, Kellogg
Lily Fredericks – Visual Arts, Kellogg
Rebecca Rhodes – Literature, Kellogg
Taylor Draper – Photography, Lake Forest Park
Calen Dunnett – Photography, Ridgecrest

High School 9-12 grade

Jasmine Chiu – Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Molly Grauer - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Elliott Guy - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Julia Neils - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Thea Jacobsen - Visual Arts, Shorewood
Natalie Ositis – 3D Visual Arts, Shorewood *Also voted “People’s Choice Award”
Eleanor Shirts – Music Composition, Shorewood
Forrest Neander – Visual Arts, Special Artist, Shorewood

HONORABLE MENTION

Primary K-2 grade

Sterling Mitten – Visual Arts, Brookside
Dahlia Mitchell - Visual Arts, Lake Forest Park
Sophie Swartzendruber – Visual Arts, Parkwood
Jimmy Facilla – Photography, Syre

Intermediate 3-5 grade

Lillian Chin – Photography, Briarcrest
Grace Porter – Literature, Brookside
Olive Steiber – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Luke Stone - Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Asher Billups – Music Composition, Lake Forest Park
Joshua Smith – Film Production, Parkwood
Masatoshi Taura – 3D Visual Arts, Parkwood
Ethan Wong – Photography, Ridgecrest
Kynzie Conlan – 3D Visual Arts, Ridgecrest

Middle 6-8 grade

Ella Lyons - Visual Arts, Brookside
Ella Lyons - Literature, Brookside
Abby Shambaugh – Visual Arts, Brookside
Rosie Cameron – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Lena Phillips – Literature, Echo Lake
Angela Gankhuyag – Visual Arts, Einstein
Emmaline Helgeson - Visual Arts, Einstein
Renee Lehto – 3D Visual Arts, Einstein
Angelina Vaughn – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Victoria Facilla – Photography, Syre

High School 9-12 grade

Neve Lin – Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Gianna Reed - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Ethan Saito – 3D Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Mercy Haub – Music Composition, Shorewood



