Shoreline PTA Reflections Art Program celebrates student artists and sends 37 to state
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Artist not named
Photo by Tiffany Megargee
Finalists and Honorable Mention awardees were named and a People’s Choice piece was voted upon by those in attendance.
Congratulations to People’s Choice winner Natalie Ositis from Shorewood High School. Natalie created a 3D artwork piece “Grandma Mila’s Cabin” made out of 2000+ popsicle sticks and a million other precise details of creativity.
The 37 Finalists from the district will now move on to the state level competition.
|Artist not named
Photo by Tiffany Megargee
Congratulations to all the approximately 130 participants this year and to the following awardees:
FINALISTS
Primary K-2 grade
Zoe MacDicken – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Alina Li – Visual Arts, Highland Terrace
Ada Wirkala-Bryant – Visual Arts, Parkwood
Leia Wirkala-Bryant - Visual Arts, Parkwood
Nola Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Ethan Wong - Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Dorothy Summers – Visual Arts, Syre
Dylan Werbeck - Visual Arts, Syre
Intermediate 3-5 grade
Lillian Chin – Visual Arts, Briarcrest
Jenabel Towillis – 3D Visuals Arts, Cascade K-8
Alaina Buker – Music Composition, Echo Lake
Kiyomi Hakuno – Photography, Highland Terrace
Neena Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Sophie Schmitz – Literature, Ridgecrest
Nina Vermillion – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Kate Campbell – Literature, Syre
Middle 6-8 grade
Fiona Reed – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Hannah Roy – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Sofi Almacen – Visual Arts, Einstein
Jayla Lancaster - Visual Arts, Einstein
William Shirts – Music Composition, Einstein
Jasmine Zimmer - Visual Arts, Einstein
Lauren Atherton – Film Production, Kellogg
Lydia Chin – Photography, Kellogg
Lydia Chin – Visual Arts, Kellogg
Lily Fredericks – Visual Arts, Kellogg
Rebecca Rhodes – Literature, Kellogg
Taylor Draper – Photography, Lake Forest Park
Calen Dunnett – Photography, Ridgecrest
High School 9-12 grade
Jasmine Chiu – Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Molly Grauer - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Elliott Guy - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Julia Neils - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Thea Jacobsen - Visual Arts, Shorewood
Natalie Ositis – 3D Visual Arts, Shorewood *Also voted “People’s Choice Award”
Eleanor Shirts – Music Composition, Shorewood
Forrest Neander – Visual Arts, Special Artist, Shorewood
HONORABLE MENTION
Primary K-2 grade
Sterling Mitten – Visual Arts, Brookside
Dahlia Mitchell - Visual Arts, Lake Forest Park
Sophie Swartzendruber – Visual Arts, Parkwood
Jimmy Facilla – Photography, Syre
Intermediate 3-5 grade
Lillian Chin – Photography, Briarcrest
Grace Porter – Literature, Brookside
Olive Steiber – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Luke Stone - Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Asher Billups – Music Composition, Lake Forest Park
Joshua Smith – Film Production, Parkwood
Masatoshi Taura – 3D Visual Arts, Parkwood
Ethan Wong – Photography, Ridgecrest
Kynzie Conlan – 3D Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Middle 6-8 grade
Ella Lyons - Visual Arts, Brookside
Ella Lyons - Literature, Brookside
Abby Shambaugh – Visual Arts, Brookside
Rosie Cameron – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8
Lena Phillips – Literature, Echo Lake
Angela Gankhuyag – Visual Arts, Einstein
Emmaline Helgeson - Visual Arts, Einstein
Renee Lehto – 3D Visual Arts, Einstein
Angelina Vaughn – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest
Victoria Facilla – Photography, Syre
High School 9-12 grade
Neve Lin – Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Gianna Reed - Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Ethan Saito – 3D Visual Arts, Shorecrest
Mercy Haub – Music Composition, Shorewood
