Shoreline PTA Reflections Art Program celebrates student artists and sends 37 to state

Finalists and Honorable Mention awardees were named and a People’s Choice piece was voted upon by those in attendance.





Congratulations to People’s Choice winner Natalie Ositis from Shorewood High School. Natalie created a 3D artwork piece “Grandma Mila’s Cabin” made out of 2000+ popsicle sticks and a million other precise details of creativity.





The 37 Finalists from the district will now move on to the state level competition.





Congratulations to all the approximately 130 participants this year and to the following awardees:



FINALISTS

Primary K-2 grade

Zoe MacDicken – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Alina Li – Visual Arts, Highland Terrace Ada Wirkala-Bryant – Visual Arts, Parkwood Leia Wirkala-Bryant - Visual Arts, Parkwood Nola Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest Ethan Wong - Visual Arts, Ridgecrest Dorothy Summers – Visual Arts, Syre Dylan Werbeck - Visual Arts, Syre

Intermediate 3-5 grade

Lillian Chin – Visual Arts, Briarcrest Jenabel Towillis – 3D Visuals Arts, Cascade K-8 Alaina Buker – Music Composition, Echo Lake Kiyomi Hakuno – Photography, Highland Terrace Neena Mercado – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest Sophie Schmitz – Literature, Ridgecrest Nina Vermillion – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest Kate Campbell – Literature, Syre

Middle 6-8 grade

Fiona Reed – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Hannah Roy – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Sofi Almacen – Visual Arts, Einstein Jayla Lancaster - Visual Arts, Einstein William Shirts – Music Composition, Einstein Jasmine Zimmer - Visual Arts, Einstein Lauren Atherton – Film Production, Kellogg Lydia Chin – Photography, Kellogg Lydia Chin – Visual Arts, Kellogg Lily Fredericks – Visual Arts, Kellogg Rebecca Rhodes – Literature, Kellogg Taylor Draper – Photography, Lake Forest Park Calen Dunnett – Photography, Ridgecrest

High School 9-12 grade

Jasmine Chiu – Visual Arts, Shorecrest Molly Grauer - Visual Arts, Shorecrest Elliott Guy - Visual Arts, Shorecrest Julia Neils - Visual Arts, Shorecrest Thea Jacobsen - Visual Arts, Shorewood Natalie Ositis – 3D Visual Arts, Shorewood *Also voted “People’s Choice Award” Eleanor Shirts – Music Composition, Shorewood Forrest Neander – Visual Arts, Special Artist, Shorewood

HONORABLE MENTION

Primary K-2 grade

Sterling Mitten – Visual Arts, Brookside Dahlia Mitchell - Visual Arts, Lake Forest Park Sophie Swartzendruber – Visual Arts, Parkwood Jimmy Facilla – Photography, Syre

Intermediate 3-5 grade

Lillian Chin – Photography, Briarcrest Grace Porter – Literature, Brookside Olive Steiber – 3D Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Luke Stone - Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Asher Billups – Music Composition, Lake Forest Park Joshua Smith – Film Production, Parkwood Masatoshi Taura – 3D Visual Arts, Parkwood Ethan Wong – Photography, Ridgecrest Kynzie Conlan – 3D Visual Arts, Ridgecrest

Middle 6-8 grade

Ella Lyons - Visual Arts, Brookside Ella Lyons - Literature, Brookside Abby Shambaugh – Visual Arts, Brookside Rosie Cameron – Visual Arts, Cascade K-8 Lena Phillips – Literature, Echo Lake Angela Gankhuyag – Visual Arts, Einstein Emmaline Helgeson - Visual Arts, Einstein Renee Lehto – 3D Visual Arts, Einstein Angelina Vaughn – Visual Arts, Ridgecrest Victoria Facilla – Photography, Syre

High School 9-12 grade

Neve Lin – Visual Arts, Shorecrest Gianna Reed - Visual Arts, Shorecrest Ethan Saito – 3D Visual Arts, Shorecrest Mercy Haub – Music Composition, Shorewood













Shoreline PTA Reflections Art Program celebrated all district participants last week with an art show reception at the Shoreline Center.