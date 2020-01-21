Olympic Fly Fishers will hear about Smallmouth Bass Waters Feb 11
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Smallmouth Bass
Washington Dept of Fish and Wildlife
The February meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers "OFF" will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., MLT.
Our speaker David Paul Williams’ topic will be “Washington’s Best Smallmouth Bass Waters” (more details on our website).
The meeting will begin at 6pm with a social hour, followed by dinner and Mr. Williams' talk at 6:45pm.
The meeting is free. Dinner is $20.
Guests are welcome.
