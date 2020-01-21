Echo Lake Neighborhood Assn meets Tuesday

Echo Lake Neighborhood





Now that the snow is gone, the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association is emerging to hold its annual Round Table meeting, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7-9pm at Shoreline City Hall, Room 303, 17500 Midvale Ave N.Free parking in the City garage. Coffee and cookies.Board members will be elected, volunteers will be recognized, and participants will have the opportunity to talk about what they would like the organization to provide information on for the next year.Meetings are open to anyone who lives or works in the Echo Lake Neighborhood, which is bounded by 205th, I-5, 185th, and Aurora.