Echo Lake Neighborhood Assn meets Tuesday
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
|Echo Lake Neighborhood
Free parking in the City garage. Coffee and cookies.
Board members will be elected, volunteers will be recognized, and participants will have the opportunity to talk about what they would like the organization to provide information on for the next year.
Meetings are open to anyone who lives or works in the Echo Lake Neighborhood, which is bounded by 205th, I-5, 185th, and Aurora.
