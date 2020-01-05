Seminar: Indoor Plant Care through the Seasons: What to Do When
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Saturday, January 11th 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Sky Nursery
Indoor Plant Care through the Seasons: What to Do When -- Hannah Palm
- How often should you water your houseplants?
- When should you feed them?
- Repot them?
Did you know that the needs of indoor plants change almost as dramatically through the seasons as those of outdoor plants?
Let Hannah Palm teach you how to take optimal care of your houseplants in winter, summer and every season! Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4851
0 comments:
Post a Comment