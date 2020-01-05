Jazz Vespers at LFP Presbyterian on Sunday evening
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Jazz Vespers ia a music event happening Sunday, January 12 at 5:00pm at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
This monthly event (the second Sunday of each month) features professional jazz musicians from the Seattle area, with a different theme each month. The event is free, childcare is available.
To celebrate and reflect on the theme "Light in the Darkness," Jazz Vespers presents a night of Bossa Nova and Samba to help lighten us up from all of our hard work and goal setting.
Special guests joining us for this musical celebration Sunday, January 12th, are Marco de Carvalho, guitar and vocals, Sam Esecson, percussions, Dean Schmidt, bass, and Jean Chaumont, guitar!
0 comments:
Post a Comment