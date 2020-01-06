An author a day - Monday to Saturday at Third Place Books

Six authors this week, with books featuring healthy family meals, war stories, vampire slayers, Star Wars and the Sixties - something for everyone at LFP.



Tuesday, January 7 at 7pm

Kevin Schinick

The Rise of Skywalker: Force Collector



Karr is a teenage boy like many others in the galaxy. He goes to school, helps his parents with the family business, likes speeders and droids. But Karr also has a secret: when he touches certain objects, he gets searing headaches and blacks out. And along with the pain sometimes come visions of people he doesn't know and places he's never been. Learn more of the Star Wars backstory in this official novelization from Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, director, and producer Kevin Schinick









Wednesday, January 8 at 7pm

Walt Gragg

The Chosen One



A fundamentalist army is on the march in the Middle East, and the fight to stop the spread of madness will take everything the American military can muster, in this novel from the author of The Red Line.













Thursday, January 9 at 7pm

Kiersten White

Chosen



Vampire slayer Nina continues to learn how to use her slayer powers against enemies old and new in this second novel in the New York Times bestselling series from Kiersten White, set in the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.









Friday, January 10 at 6pm

Doug Margeson

Gazing at the Distant Lights



Were the sixties really a magical time? Many who came of age in the era would argue they were not - although glimpses of magic sometimes showed themselves, tantalizing, like flickering lights on a dark night. Doug Margeson's short stories have been published in The Chaffin Journal, The MacGuffin, 580 Split, Straylight, Worcester Review, The Homestead Review, SNReview, Soundings East and New Millennium Writings magazines.









Saturday, January 11 at 6pm

James D Shipman

Task Force Baum



In the tradition of Saving Private Ryan and Bridge Over the River Kwai, bestselling author James D. Shipman delivers a powerful, action-packed novel that illustrates the long-buried secrets and unending costs of war — based on the true story of General Patton’s clandestine unauthorized raid on a World War II POW camp.













It's never been easier to make Whole30 meals at home, but navigating social gatherings can feel daunting. You can honor your health commitments while enjoying time with family and friends, and this book shows you exactly how. The Whole30 Friends & Family is packed with recipes for all of life's special moments, from birthdays to baby showers, barbecues to brunches. And in true Whole30 style, the recipes are creative, colorful, and so flavorful that your guests will never miss the added sugar.