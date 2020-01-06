Humble Feast and recipe for Black-eyed Pea Salad

Black-eyed pea salad recipe
Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.

They are held the first Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.

Reservations appreciated (and you get a discount if you prepay!)

This month's dinner is Monday January 6, 2020.

The menu: Butternut and chickpea stew, grilled polenta, braised cabbage with (or without) bacon, black-eyed pea salad, and ginger poached pears.
This month's recipe:

January Black-eyed Pea Salad

2 cups black-eyed peas, cooked or canned
1/2 cup finely chopped crunchy salad vegetables, such as green onions, radishes, carrots, red onion, or red cabbage
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
Black pepper to taste

Mix all the ingredients together

--Devra Gartenstein




