Humble Feast and recipe for Black-eyed Pea Salad

Black-eyed pea salad recipe

Photo by Devra Gartenstein





Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.

Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at



(and you get a discount if you prepay!)



This month's dinner is Monday January 6, 2020.



The menu: Butternut and chickpea stew, grilled polenta, braised cabbage with (or without) bacon, black-eyed pea salad, and ginger poached pears.

This month's recipe:





January Black-eyed Pea Salad



2 cups black-eyed peas, cooked or canned

1/2 cup finely chopped crunchy salad vegetables, such as green onions, radishes, carrots, red onion, or red cabbage

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

Black pepper to taste



Mix all the ingredients together



--Devra Gartenstein