Humble Feast and recipe for Black-eyed Pea Salad
Monday, January 6, 2020
|Black-eyed pea salad recipe
Photo by Devra Gartenstein
Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.
They are held the first Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
Reservations appreciated (and you get a discount if you prepay!)
This month's dinner is Monday January 6, 2020.
The menu: Butternut and chickpea stew, grilled polenta, braised cabbage with (or without) bacon, black-eyed pea salad, and ginger poached pears.
This month's recipe:
January Black-eyed Pea Salad
2 cups black-eyed peas, cooked or canned
1/2 cup finely chopped crunchy salad vegetables, such as green onions, radishes, carrots, red onion, or red cabbage
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
Black pepper to taste
Mix all the ingredients together
--Devra Gartenstein
