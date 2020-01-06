Scouts collected old Christmas trees
Monday, January 6, 2020
From left: Ben Stevens, Matthew Pacunski (Star Scout) and Assistant Scoutmaster Todd Wunder.
Text and photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Boy Scout Troop 309 was out early Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 to collect and dispose of Christmas trees in their assigned area. The boys were especially excited to open the donation envelopes after they tossed the trees into the trailer.
They had previously left the envelopes at homes in their area, letting people know that they would come around on Saturday to pick up Christmas trees and would appreciate a donation.
Ben is a sixth grader who loves sharing his scouting adventures and the new skills he is learning as a Boy Scout. Todd is a junior in high school and is focused on completing his Eagle Scout project.
Troop 309 meets every Monday 7:00pm at St. Mark Church in Shoreline. The troop is actively seeking boys between the ages of 11-17 to join them. They are also interested in starting a group for girls. For information about becoming a scout, contact Troop Master Dwight Thompson: 206-399-9477.
Troop 309 thanks BloomaTreeExperts.com who handled chipping of the Christmas trees at no cost to the Troop.
