Ryu plans work on transportation, SCC construction, floatation devices, disaster response, housing, appropriations

State Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-32)

State Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-32) says that she plans to concentrate in the new legislative session on transportation funding, on construction at Shoreline Community College, on updating state rules on personal floatation devices and disaster response, and on bills that will come before her three committees.

“With the passage of I-976, we will be working on alternatives such as delaying certain projects and other funding,” she said last week.

Ryu also said, “Shoreline Community College plans on demolishing a building that houses the dental hygiene program and clinic among other programs without a permanent solution to continue this stellar program,” adding,

"I hope to work with House and Senate members for a long-term solution."



"Washington state offers many water-recreation activities and has a very well-subscribed life vest loaner program for boaters.



“Unfortunately, with the rise of new sports such as paddle-boarding, combined with our cold waters, we lost four more lives in 2019 for a historical total of six deaths while paddle-boarding.

"I am introducing a bill to update the use of personal floatation devices to hopefully keep Washingtonians safe in our waters."



Ryu has served on a disaster resiliency work group convened by the office of the insurance commissioner.



“We will have a final report with some recommendations at the end of this year so that hopefully we can become more prepared for certain natural disasters,” she said. “As a former insurance agent and chair of the committee with jurisdiction over disaster preparedness and resiliency as well as veterans and military, I am also looking forward to supporting and moving bills that improve our disaster response out of the housing, community development and veterans committee.”

She also pointed out that several bills to increase housing supply, access, and incentives are being introduced.



“I am planning on moving these and hold-over housing bills from the previous Session.”

She said that 2020 would be a challenging year on the Appropriations Committee since there are many outstanding needs on top of finding new funds for transportation needs.



Ryu is chairwoman of the committee on



She represents the 32nd Legislative District, including Shoreline, Lynnwood, Woodway, south Edmonds and part of northwest Seattle.

The 2020 legislative session opened Monday, January 13.



--Evan Smith












