Sky Nursery: Pruning Trees, Shrubs, and Vines - Saturday
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm
Pruning Trees, Shrubs, and Vines with John Barnings
Midwinter is the best time to prune many ornamental and edible trees and shrubs, and John will go over the basics you need to know: why to prune; when to prune; when not to prune; tool selection and care; and proper pruning techniques for various kinds of trees, shrubs, and vines.
He’ll demonstrate both tools and techniques.
Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline 98133 206-546-4851
