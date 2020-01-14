Sky Nursery: Pruning Trees, Shrubs, and Vines - Saturday

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Spring will come
Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm 

Pruning Trees, Shrubs, and Vines with John Barnings

Midwinter is the best time to prune many ornamental and edible trees and shrubs, and John will go over the basics you need to know: why to prune; when to prune; when not to prune; tool selection and care; and proper pruning techniques for various kinds of trees, shrubs, and vines. 

He’ll demonstrate both tools and techniques. 




