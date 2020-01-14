Why a bee is nicknamed 'Cinderella' - Saturday at the Shoreline Library
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|Bee pollinating a water lily
on Lake Washington
Photo by Gloria Z Nagler
Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2-3pm at the Shoreline Library, large meeting room, 345 NE 175th St
Did a bee go extinct because of greenhouse tomatoes?
Why is a bee nicknamed Cinderella?
Follow a gardener’s adventures into the field with bee scientists and farmers to explore the lives of bees.
Tucked into stories where bees build turrets and paint walls are lessons on how bees live — and how our gardens can help them.
Based on the book Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library in memory of Cathy Dann-Jones.
