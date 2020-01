Why a bee is nicknamed 'Cinderella' - Saturday at the Shoreline Library

Bee pollinating a water lily

on Lake Washington

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler





Did a bee go extinct because of greenhouse tomatoes?





Why is a bee nicknamed Cinderella?





Follow a gardener’s adventures into the field with bee scientists and farmers to explore the lives of bees.





Tucked into stories where bees build turrets and paint walls are lessons on how bees live — and how our gardens can help them.









Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library in memory of Cathy Dann-Jones.



Based on the book Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library in memory of Cathy Dann-Jones.