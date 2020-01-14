Expedia CruiseShipCenter information night rescheduled to Jan 21

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Angie West with Norwegian Cruise Lines will be hosting a free Customer Information Night on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:30pm. 

The event was originally scheduled for January 14 but has been rescheduled because of the weather.

Angie will be sharing information on their new Ultimate Alaska-Passage through the Glaciers itinerary, their newest ship sailing the Caribbean - the Encore, and Spring Break sailings from Los Angeles on the Joy.

Please call our office, 206-347-8777 to RSVP. We're located in the upper, outside level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Suite A015. Light refreshments will be served.



