Scholarships and grants available to students at Shoreline Community College

2020 is a better time than ever for Shoreline Community College students to access financial help for school. With many new resources for funding, some students may even qualify for free college.

Eva C. Gordon Memorial Scholarship









“The generosity of this gift is so moving and what it will mean for our students is life-changing,” said Cheryl Roberts, Shoreline Community College President. “We are extremely honored to accept Ms. Gordon’s donation and carry her legacy forward. These funds will greatly extend the scholarships we are able to offer hardworking students who endeavor to earn a degree or certificate but face great financial challenges to do so.”

The Eva C. Gordon Memorial Scholarship will be open to new Shoreline students in winter 2020. Applications will be available online on the Foundation webpage in January.



Students already enrolled in college but facing emergency situations that may impact their ability to continue can also access many sources of support at Shoreline. New this year is the Student Emergency Assistance Grant (SEAG) Program funded through the state. The SEAG earmarks $100,000 in assistance to students experiencing unforeseen emergencies affecting their ability to attend classes.



SEAG funds provide low-barrier access to emergency aid for students to pay for food, childcare, transportation, rent, utilities, and other non-tuition related expenses.





United Way emergency funds



The SEAG program is in addition to funds Shoreline already has available through the United Way to provide emergency help for students. In 2018-19, Shoreline received $75,000 in emergency funds through the United Way, which helped over 100 students facing a variety of emergency needs. Shoreline’s award grew to $100,000 in the 2019-20 academic year.



“The United Way recognizes the growing need students have for this type of support,” said Mary Brueggeman, Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation. “Unexpected expenses as little as $100 can sometimes cause a student to drop out,” she said.

Shoreline Community College Foundation



All these new sources of aid are in addition to the All these new sources of aid are in addition to the Shoreline Community College Foundation ’s already generous annual and quarterly scholarships, which awarded $286,000 to students in 2018-19.





FAFSA



The first step for students to maximize their funding and unlock additional aid sources is to submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA)



The first step for students to maximize their funding and unlock additional aid sources is to submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) Contact our financial aid office for more details about how to submit a FAFSA. For more information about scholarships, emergency funds, and grants. contact our Foundation scholarships manager in room 5218 or via email at alaakso@shoreline.edu