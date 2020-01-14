Scholarships and grants available to students at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
2020 is a better time than ever for Shoreline Community College students to access financial help for school. With many new resources for funding, some students may even qualify for free college.
Washington College Grant (WCG)
Washington College Grant (WCG) is the most powerful and inclusive new source of funding that Shoreline students can access. It allows median and low-income families to go to the state’s two- or four-year colleges for free or for a reduced price.
Beginning fall 2020, the WCG will provide guaranteed need-based financial aid to college students whose household income equals up to 100 percent of the state’s median family income (MFI). Previously, only students with a household income up to 70 percent of the MFI were eligible to receive this free aid.
Award amounts vary based on income, family size, and the school or program students attend. Students whose families make $50,000 or less for a family of four will qualify for free aid at one of Washington’s public colleges. Students whose families make up to the median income of almost $92k for a family of four, will also qualify for some aid.
This makes it far easier to qualify for aid and lowers the cost of college for thousands more families. The WCG is a grant, meaning aid awarded through the program doesn’t need to be repaid.
All these new sources of aid are in addition to the Shoreline Community College Foundation’s already generous annual and quarterly scholarships, which awarded $286,000 to students in 2018-19.
Eva C. Gordon Memorial Scholarship
Thanks to a recent generous bequest, Shoreline also has an additional $550,000 in scholarships for new students through the Eva C. Gordon Memorial Scholarship. Washington State resident, Eva Gordon, passed in June 2018, leaving nearly $10 million to 17 Washington technical and community colleges. Each college’s foundation received just over half a million to give to students.
The Eva C. Gordon Memorial Scholarship will be open to new Shoreline students in winter 2020. Applications will be available online on the Foundation webpage in January.
Student Emergency Assistance Grant (SEAG) Program
“The generosity of this gift is so moving and what it will mean for our students is life-changing,” said Cheryl Roberts, Shoreline Community College President.
“We are extremely honored to accept Ms. Gordon’s donation and carry her legacy forward. These funds will greatly extend the scholarships we are able to offer hardworking students who endeavor to earn a degree or certificate but face great financial challenges to do so.”
Students already enrolled in college but facing emergency situations that may impact their ability to continue can also access many sources of support at Shoreline. New this year is the Student Emergency Assistance Grant (SEAG) Program funded through the state. The SEAG earmarks $100,000 in assistance to students experiencing unforeseen emergencies affecting their ability to attend classes.
SEAG funds provide low-barrier access to emergency aid for students to pay for food, childcare, transportation, rent, utilities, and other non-tuition related expenses.
United Way emergency funds
The SEAG program is in addition to funds Shoreline already has available through the United Way to provide emergency help for students. In 2018-19, Shoreline received $75,000 in emergency funds through the United Way, which helped over 100 students facing a variety of emergency needs. Shoreline’s award grew to $100,000 in the 2019-20 academic year.
The SEAG and United Way funds ensure students have financial support in the face of emergencies that would otherwise cause them to withdraw from school.
“The United Way recognizes the growing need students have for this type of support,” said Mary Brueggeman, Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation.
“Unexpected expenses as little as $100 can sometimes cause a student to drop out,” she said.
Shoreline Community College Foundation
FAFSA
The first step for students to maximize their funding and unlock additional aid sources is to submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA).
Contact our financial aid office for more details about how to submit a FAFSA. For more information about scholarships, emergency funds, and grants. contact our Foundation scholarships manager in room 5218 or via email at alaakso@shoreline.edu.
