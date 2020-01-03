Richmond Beach Blood Drive Saturday - mobile unit at fire safety center

Let's get the new year off to a cracking start!





Shoreline Fire Safety Center, The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW , this Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am to noon and 1pm to 4pm.





Appointments are advised, especially for the morning and for the last hour; and can be made online





Walk-ups are encouraged, welcome, and needed at all times!





All prospective donors need photo ID. Most healthy adults are good candidates for blood donation. If not sure, come fill out the questionnaire, and have your vitals checked. Some people are deferred because of travel or medication exclusions.





People aged 16 to 18 and over 125 pounds may donate, with written parental consent, and Shorewood students earn one hour of community service credit. Donating blood takes between 45 minutes and an hour, from Hello to cookies.





It is a safe procedure and the Richmond Beach blood drive is famously jolly. Come join the fun, feel good about yourself, and bring a friend!











