American Legion Women's Auxiliary presents hats and gloves for Fircrest residents

Marcia Sanders (left) and Barbara Berg (right) making

presentation to Lori Johanason (center)

Photo courtesy American Legion Post 227









The Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion Post 227 has been collecting hats and gloves for the handicapped residents of Fircrest Home in Shoreline.





The auxiliary also made picture books for the residents.





These items were presented to the Fircrest Program Manager, Lori Johanason, on December 20, 2019.





Making the presentation were Marcia Sanders, Barbara Berg and Rusty O’Rourke.











