Swedish - SEIU contract negotiations

Swedish Primary Care at 4-Corners business district

in Shoreline on Richmond Beach Road





Swedish is currently negotiating with their SEIU union. The issues center around working conditions at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, but Swedish has a large Primary Care Center in Shoreline on Richmond Beach Road.Swedish is meeting now with SEIU 1199NW leadership facilitated by federal mediators to see if the two parties can make progress toward an agreement.Swedish is committed to continuing discussions with the union to reach a deal that reflects our dedication to our people and the communities we serve.On Monday, Swedish brought strong new proposals to the table, which include enhancements to wages and benefits and represent the strongest package provided by any health care employer in the region.We also invited the union to hold an intensive series of campus-by-campus discussions during several weeks in January to make progress on the staffing challenges that face our hospitals.This work would focus on developing more effective solutions to recruit and retain caregivers in light of the significant shortage of qualified health care professionals in this region.