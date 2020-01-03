Attempted car theft in Ridgecrest

In the early morning hours of January 2, 2020 someone broke out the driver's side passenger window of a car parked in the 16500 block of 8th Ave NE in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.





The under-dash console was ripped out in the attempt to hotwire the car.





A home owner leaving for work scared away the would-be thief.





Police were contacted and came to investigate. No suspect was found and no other information is available at this time.











