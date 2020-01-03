Scam of the week: Work at home

Friday, January 3, 2020



Did you know you can make thousands of dollars a month, avoid a long, slow commute to the office, and set your own hours - all while working from home? 

Well, that's what the ad says anyway. And it's very likely a scam.

Here's a typical scenario called the "Shipping Scam." The victim goes through the interview process on instant messenger or email correspondence. That's a red flag by the way.

Once hired, the company sends packages to the victim/new employee's home with instructions on how to inspect the product before shipping it elsewhere.

Eventually the "victim" receives a fictitious paycheck that’s greater than time worked. When the employee/victim notifies their employer about the overpayment, the company confirms the mistake and tells the employee to send the difference back before depositing the check.

When the victim deposits the paycheck it will bounce, the phony employer has vanished and the scam is complete.

There are many variations of the work at home scam! And they are usually prevalent right after the new year. Do your research and be wary of any interviews that only take place by email or instant messenger.

--King County Sheriff's Office




Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  