Scam of the week: Work at home

Did you know you can make thousands of dollars a month, avoid a long, slow commute to the office, and set your own hours - all while working from home?

Well, that's what the ad says anyway. And it's very likely a scam.Here's a typical scenario called the "." The victim goes through the interview process on instant messenger or email correspondence. That's a red flag by the way.Once hired, the company sends packages to the victim/new employee's home with instructions on how to inspect the product before shipping it elsewhere.Eventually the "victim" receives a fictitious paycheck that’s greater than time worked. When the employee/victim notifies their employer about the overpayment, the company confirms the mistake and tells the employee to send the difference back before depositing the check.When the victim deposits the paycheck it will bounce, the phony employer has vanished and the scam is complete.There are many variations of the work at home scam! And they are usually prevalent right after the new year. Do your research and be wary of any interviews that only take place by email or instant messenger.--King County Sheriff's Office